St. Landry School Board approves plan to close Washington Elementary and two other schools

OPELOUSAS — The St. Landry Parish School Board voted 9-4 during a special meeting to approve the closure of Washington Elementary, alongside two other schools in the parish. The decision has left the Washington community heartbroken and upset.

“We, the people of the town of Washington and this little school, are not happy right now. We are very hurt about what is going on,” said William Worthy, Washington Police Chief and parent.

District 4 Councilwoman Mary Lavergne, who spoke out against the decision, voiced her frustration with the board’s lack of communication with the parents and community. “They are going to come to a school that has been thriving and a top-gaining school, to just shut it down without informing us or the parents about what’s going to happen and how,” she said.

Washington Elementary has made notable strides in recent years, moving from a struggling school to one that had improved significantly, Lavergne noted.

Teachers, students, and supporters at the meeting were devastated by the outcome, with many expressing concerns over the future of their children’s education.

Lavergne believes the district failed the community.

Yes, we were singled out. There are other low-performing schools in the city of Opelousas, and they chose Washington.

In a tense moment following the vote, police escorted one board member back to her car, as upset supporters voiced their displeasure with the decision.

Students currently attending Washington Elementary will be transferred to other nearby schools, including Port Barre Elementary, Palmetto Elementary, and Grand Prairie Elementary. Middle school students will move to Plaisance Middle.

Supporter Verda Lavergne questioned the reasoning behind the closure, saying, “And for our kids, he ( Superintendent Milton Batiste) wants to close it down. For what? A trade school? You can't keep kids in school now, let alone open a trade school.”

The board’s vote also applies to Opelousas Middle and Eunice Elementary, both of which will close and be repurposed. Superintendent Milton Batiste defended the decision, saying, “I think we did it in the best interest of our students, and I know a lot of families are upset because there are a lot of unknowns.”

Mary Lavergne vowed to continue the fight, saying, “We will go back and take legal action. We will.”

Superintendent Milton Batiste says the changes will take effect at the start of the 2025-2026 school year.