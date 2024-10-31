A New Era Begins for Coutee's Grocery: Eunice residents purchase community treasure

EUNICE — An Eunice staple is making a comeback, but with a twist. KATC caught up with the new owners to find out what they have in store for the 70-plus community store.

There is a saying: " When one door closes, another door opens.

That statement proves true regarding the Eunice community staple, Coutee's Grocery; the store is on its way to making a comeback, continuing 70-plus years of tradition, a tradition of love, community, sacrifice, food, and family.

"It was heartbreaking for sure because he's been an intricate part of the community for a very long time, and everyone knows Mr. Coutee personally," Cody Popiliion, one of the new owners, said.

Back in June, we brought you the story of Coutee's Grocery closing its doors after the death of Mr. Joe Coutee, the face and spirit of Coutee's Grocery, a historical and community staple in the small town of Eunice that impacted those who lived along and around South Martin Luther King Street.

The store sits dark with empty shelves today, but that will only last a while.

Eunice natives and family friends of the Coutee family, Brandy Guillory and Cody Popillion, her soon-to-be husband, are taking on what Mr. Coutee left behind.

" It feels great; I will say the community has been really supportive since we bought the store just a short time ago," said Popillion.

Guillory is no stranger to the store, visiting ever since she was a child.

"I was greeted with a smile, and I used to get hugs from Mr. Coutee," Guillory said.

They plan to keep the history alive but with a twist.

"We want people to know the Coutee's are not going anywhere," said Guillory.

Along with the original family sticking around, so will your favorite buys.

"We will still have Ricky's Cold Cups," Guillory said.

And if you are wondering about the sauce packs, they will have you covered, but they will come with a different spin.

"It's a small, tight-knit community, and we want to continue that legacy that he created but, at the same time, add something new that the community can enjoy and have something to discuss," said Papillion.

"We are not erasing what Mr Coutee built at all," said Guillory.

At least 100 years old, the store will need some work before it can open, so Guillory and Popillion plan to renovate it, adding new floors, changing the ceiling, and more; however, they plan to keep the store's unique history embedded in its foundation.

The couple plans to have a grand opening sometime early next year.

