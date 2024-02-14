5th Annual Imperial Mardi Gras Parade Draws Hundreds in Opelousas

Opelousas, LA: Opelousas celebrated Mardi Gras with their 5th annual Imperial Mardi Gras parade.

Some traveled miles away while others were experiencing their first Mardi Gras, and there was only one thing in mind.

"Green, Purple, and gold," said Abigeil Fusiler.

The people of Opelousas wasted no time letting the good times roll.

"This is my baby's first Mardi Gras, so we are celebrating it big," said Keiandre Jackson, a parent initially from Louisiana but had a son, Kayman Jackson, born in Texas. She says she wanted to expose him to the Louisiana Mardi Tradition.

Some even traveled from afar to get a front-row seat.

"We traveled from Alexandria to see the parade," said Alanna Ducote.

Imperial is the name of the festive parade attracting all walks; hundreds packed the streets to get the whole Fat Tuesday experience. Some say it is a parade not only to celebrate but to unite.

"We are coming together as a family; we are Opelousas and St.Landry Parish Proud," said King Imperial the 5th V Joseph Godchaux.

"This is truly the event of the season," said Perry Fontenot III.

"After this, we are going to head over to downtown near the courthouse and party with Kirth Frank and everyone there," said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor.

So, like they say, Lazzie Bon Temp Rouler.

