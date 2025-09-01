18-year-old fatally shot in Eunice after reports of armed group

ST. LANDRY PARISH — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in Eunice after police received reports of multiple armed individuals in the area.

Eunice Police said they were notified around 10:02 p.m. Aug. 31 that about six people in hoodies, armed with firearms, were walking on Perrotti Street toward Fuselier Street. Moments later, a second call reported gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived in the 200 block of Fuselier Street, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Police said they and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office.

Investigators said one weapon was recovered at the scene. No witnesses have come forward, and a motive has not been determined.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Eunice Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers.