Zion out with broken finger

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 11: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center on October 11, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson
Posted at 4:14 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 17:14:49-04

The New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson is out with a broken finger. The team not putting a time-table on his return.

The team says the injury was found during a CT scan Thursday.

In a pregame press conference President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said the injury was avoidable and was due to the way officials have allowed him to be hit.

New Orleans plays in Philadelphia Friday. New Orleans has five games remaining and are 1.5-games behind San Antonio for the 10th seed, and final play-in game slot.

