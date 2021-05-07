Zion out with broken finger

The New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson is out with a broken finger. The team not putting a time-table on his return.

The team says the injury was found during a CT scan Thursday.

In a pregame press conference President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said the injury was avoidable and was due to the way officials have allowed him to be hit.

New Orleans plays in Philadelphia Friday. New Orleans has five games remaining and are 1.5-games behind San Antonio for the 10th seed, and final play-in game slot.

