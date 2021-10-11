Westgate product Kayshon Boutte out for the season

BATON ROUGE — LSU sophomore wide receiver and Westgate product Kayshon Boutte is out for the rest of the 2021 season.

Coach O announced today that Kayshon Boutte is out for the season with an injury 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4W6H3w9fPh — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 11, 2021

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron announced the news to the media in his weekly Monday press conference. Boutte suffered a lower-body injury in the Tigers' 42-21 loss to Kentucky this past Saturday.

Boutte finishes the year with 38 catches for 508 yards and nine touchdowns.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel