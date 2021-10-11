Watch
Westgate product Kayshon Boutte out for the season

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
BATON ROUGE — LSU sophomore wide receiver and Westgate product Kayshon Boutte is out for the rest of the 2021 season.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron announced the news to the media in his weekly Monday press conference. Boutte suffered a lower-body injury in the Tigers' 42-21 loss to Kentucky this past Saturday.

Boutte finishes the year with 38 catches for 508 yards and nine touchdowns.
