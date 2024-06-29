Westgate alum, Diontae Spencer, to host youth football camp

NEW IBERIA — Former Westgate alum, Diontae Spencer returns home to serve his community in the best way he knows how — through football.

Spencer is hosting a football youth camp this weekend, welcoming 250-plus kids where they'll learn skills, drills and more from Spencer and company.

The 2010 Westgate graduate went on to play football, wide receiver, at McNeese setting numerous records before being inducted into the McNeese Hall of Fame in 2022.

Playing in both the NFL and CFL, Spencer sought best to share his journey and expertise with the youth in the area.

"I'm excited to get out here and be around the kids and see the smiles on their faces and just inspire the next generation", says Spencer. "That's just what I'm trying to do. Just bring light to the community and just bring light to a kid or multiple kids if I can. The game has given so much to me and I just want to give back to my community."

