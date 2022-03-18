University High student qualifies for Chitimacha Louisiana Open

BROUSSARD — "Its about the best of the best. It's one stage below PGA Tour and it's the best players in the world so it means the world to me."

Luke Haskew is living the dream, early on the green. The U-High student qualified for the tournament on Monday and on opening day, he didn't disappoint.

"I did have a hiccup on one hole, but besides that hole I did play well on 17 holes," says Haskew.

But competing will only prepare him as he begins his collegiate career with LSU soon. He says now playing in the big leagues, all eyes are on him.

"There's people that don't know but probably know who I am because of where I'm from. its fun playing at home, I usually play pretty well here."

And after winning the Louisiana Amateur title a year ago, he also has a shot at winning it all this weekend.

"A bunch of my friends think it's pretty cool being on a forum that large. They're all telling me to play well, represent where I'm from, where I'm going and play ball for myself."

Another high school student, Boyd Owens from Episcopal in Baton Rouge qualified for the Louisiana Open as well.

