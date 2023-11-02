UL wins their fourth straight waterski championship

Success has been a part of the Louisiana waterski team for a while, but maintaining it was the tough part. After winning four championships in 1995,1997, 2003, and 2005, the Cajuns were seeking a new Head Coach.

Ryan Gonzalez took the job, but he never participated in the sport. However, the program had confidence in him because the method he believed in seemed to be a championship formula.

“I told them that if we can work on our recruiting, we will start winning more championships,” said Gonzalez. “ We have to get the best here and start stacking up these victories.”

The Cajuns won a title under Gonzalez in 2015, but that rush fell short. They lost in back-to-back years in nationals, and that feeling haunted them.

“It was tough to take it, said Davies. “On the current team, I'm the only one to remember that loss. It only made me want to fight more every year since.”

In 2019, they were able to recapture that feeling and it was special, but they were hungry for more.

“People that have been there for the loss, especially the close loss it was a lot more impactful,” said Stange. “Moving forward with the next wins, I begin to appreciate the championships a whole lot more.”

The Cajuns went on to win four straight titles, including a national championship this year.

For the seniors, it was special because they were able to come in the same way they would leave, as a national champion.

“After this most recent win we jumped in the water all celebrating,” said Stange. "Coming in 2019 and joining the waterski team was fun, but winning all four years was crazy.”

“We had a moment to celebrate all the victories and accomplishments,” said Gonzalez. “Seeing the work that they put in is what makes it special.”