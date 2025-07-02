UL student levels up as viral gamer with 150K followers

LAFAYETTE — Scrolling through social media, you’re bound to see posts about everything from reality shows to restaurant openings — but among the noise, University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Brian Jeanpierre Jr. has found his own lane.

A former three-sport athlete from Baton Rouge, Jeanpierre has become a viral sports video game content creator known as BeezyGames. What began as a childhood hobby turned into a full-fledged career after his first video gained more than 600,000 views.

“One week later I had 5,000 followers,” Jeanpierre said. “So I knew people were watching me. I owe it to them to show up.”

Jeanpierre now boasts over 150,000 followers across five platforms, building his brand by playing sports games like Madden NFL and MLB The Show, while entertaining fans with live reactions and original catchphrases — including his popular “Shorty George,” which kids have even mimicked in youth football games.

“I think it was the first time I said my catchphrase and people were like, ‘This is the one,’” Jeanpierre said. “I knew I was affecting people.”

Though still a full-time student set to graduate in December with a degree in broadcast journalism, Jeanpierre juggles his coursework with a growing business — fielding around 30 emails and five meetings a day. He credits his journalism background for giving him a unique advantage.

“It’s like a superpower,” he said. “I look at it like an athlete that had a father in the league. I’ve done live broadcasts for 4-5 years with ESPN.”

His growing résumé includes collaborations with EA Sports and multiple brand deals. And while the grind is constant, Jeanpierre embraces the journey.

“Sometimes it did get really hard, but this is my one chance,” he said. “So I’ll just sacrifice my hours of sleep — and when I’m 40 or 50, I’ll sleep all day.”

