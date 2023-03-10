Zeon Chriss getting valuable reps as lone available QB for UL Football

Prior to the 2022 season, UL football had up to 6 scholarship quarterbacks competing on the roster.

But entering this spring camp, due to injuries and transfers, only redshirt freshman Zeon Chriss is available this week to throw passes.

Which translates to valuable experience for number 2.

"It's exciting to get experience with the 1s and 2s group," Chriss explained. "At first you think it's exausting, but the experience with getting a lot of reps with my teammates, that's exciting for me."

Chriss played 4 games with the Cajuns last year, in mostly mop up duty, but he closed the Independence Bowl for UL after Chandler Fields was ruled out with an injury. He finished 4-6 for 25 yards, and gave the Cajuns a chance to win versus Houston.

Now, he will enter a 3 man competition for the starting quarterback job, with Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge.

