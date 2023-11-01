Your new Favorite Show: Wheaton, Porter cross into podcasting



What started as just an idea inside of a dorm room has turned into a full-on show.

UL junior guard Lanay Wheaton and Westminster Christian-Lafayette girls' basketball head coach Sherry Porter formed a podcast.

They set up an iPhone, a tripod, and a few lights, and the Crossroad Podcast came to life.

“It was a conversation we were having,” Porter said. "We were just talking about what we were going through at the time. We just set up the phone and started talking.”

Porter and Wheaton have worked together often.

The tandem played for the Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team in 2022 and formed a bond that streams off the court.

However, in their show, they dribble around topics that are bigger than the game.

“People define themselves off their sport and what they do,” Wheaton said. “I feel like there’s more to life than just your sport.”

“It’s a lot of noise out there,” Porter said. "We wanted to bring some positive influence into the culture.”

Already six episodes in, the team has covered multiple topics.

They’ve pivoted around things ranging from their faith to their transition into adulthood, but their goal is to assist and key in on those who will listen.

“We’re just trying to build it up right now,” Wheaton said. "We just want to reach whoever will listen and find our crowd. Wherever God takes us, that’s where we’ll go with it.”

“It’s real,” Porter said. “What you see is what you get. We’re just two best friends sitting down and talking about what we face in our everyday lives.”

You can click here to subscribe to The Crossroad Podcast YouTube channel where they release a new episode every Monday. You can click here to follow their Instagram account.

