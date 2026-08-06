Young Louisiana running backs embrace opportunity as fall camp opens

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana opened fall camp Wednesday with the first of 15 preseason practices before game week, giving the Ragin' Cajuns their first opportunity to begin preparations for the 2026 season.

The team practiced in helmets only as it eased into camp, but one position group drawing plenty of attention is the running back room.

With several new faces expected to take on larger roles, redshirt sophomore Steven Blanco, redshirt freshman JJ Garner and redshirt freshman Darrell Smith are among the backs looking to make an impact after seeing limited opportunities last season.

Also in the room is Howard transfer Anthony Reagan Jr., who totaled 1,233 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns last year, along with true freshman Ke'Rynn Smith.

Blanco, a St. Martinville product, said the group is motivated by outside expectations.

"We want to show the world what our running back room is about," Blanco said. "They doubted us a lot, so I'm ready to show the people what we can do. I got a lot of confidence in us."

Smith said the room has built confidence through its work ethic during the offseason.

"I'm very excited," Smith said. "All of us work hard, day in and day out, and I'm just excited for the season and what everybody can do."

Garner believes the group's youth could become one of its biggest strengths.

"We got a lot of different talent in the room right now," Garner said. "Us being young and talented, I feel like that's going to help us achieve our goal that we're trying to achieve this season."

Louisiana will hold mostly evening practices throughout fall camp as the coaching staff prepares the Cajuns for a schedule that features several nighttime kickoffs this fall.

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