Worth the Wait: Chandler Fields relishes opportunity as starting UL QB

It's been a long time coming.

The media had the chance to speak with Chandler Fields for the first time since it was announced that he would be the starting quarterback for Louisiana.

Fields is no stranger to the lime light, as he started for the Rummel Raiders, and threw touchdowns to now Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase.

Fields eventually sat behind Levi Lewis for three years. And now that he's finally getting his chance to start for UL, he wouldn't have had it any other way.

"It was kind of surreal because I've been here for so long," Fields explained. "It was a moment that, I think the first thing I did after Coach (Desormeaux) told me was call my dad. It was a pretty emotional phone because he knows the work that I've put in for it. It's a great feeling to be in this position. It's definitely worth the time. I appreciate every coach for believing in me and I appreciate my players as well."

Offensive Coordinator Tim Leger says Fields reminds him of another QB legend from the South.

"He's got a little Brett Favre in him now. He believes he can make every throw. He ain't afraid to try to make every throw."

Fields will get his first opportunity as a starter September 3rd, when the Ragin' Cajuns host Southeastern.

