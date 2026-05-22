Wingerter to retire after three decades with UL football

LAFAYETTE — Longtime Louisiana football administrator and Chief of Staff Troy Wingerter announced Friday he will retire effective June 30, 2026, ending a three-decade run with the Ragin’ Cajuns program.

Wingerter shared the news in a public statement reflecting on his ties to the university.

“In 1986, I first stepped onto the campus of the University of Southwestern Louisiana for a football game against Oklahoma State,” Wingerter wrote. “Even then, I knew this university stood for something special — hard work, pride, loyalty, family and THE cU(S)Lture.”

Wingerter later became a student-athlete before serving the university in coaching and administrative roles. According to his statement, he worked with nearly 4,000 student-athletes during his career and was part of 355 Louisiana football games while working alongside 143 coaches, six head coaches, four athletic directors and three university presidents.

He said his decision came “after much reflection, regarding recent conclusions and developments within the university administration.”

Despite announcing his retirement, Wingerter said he remains committed to the program through the end of June 2026.

“Until then, I remain fully committed to our players, our staff, and this program that means so much to all of us,” he wrote.

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