Winfield's debut start spoiled by James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Louisiana quarterback Lunch Winfield made his first career start on the road at James Madison, showing flashes of promise — but the Ragin’ Cajuns couldn’t capitalize on key opportunities in a 24-14 loss on Saturday.

Winfield, who completed 14 of his 28 pass attempts, for 243 yards, and an interception, began his debut with steady poise.

The redshirt sophomore's outing was highlighted by a pair of second quarter touchdown passes that helped Louisiana (2-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) take a 14-7 lead into halftime. Winfield connected with tight end Brock Chappell for his first career touchdown and later found Dale Martin — a former North Vermilion walk-on — for a 69-yard score that gave the Cajuns momentum heading into the break.

Before recess, UL marched down the field in under a minute that started with a Winfield to Rob Williams (5 catches, 134 yards) 44 yard connection. With four seconds remaining, Michael Desormeaux elected to run an offensive play instead of kicking a field goal, which ultimately backfired.

Defensively, Ashley Williams, Brent Gordon Jr., and Collin Jacob came up with big takeaways.

Gordon (Cecilia alum) recovered a fumble in the opening quarter, Williams recovered one in the second, and Jacob — a Loreauville product — snagged his first career interception in the third. But each turnover came up empty on the scoreboard as the Cajuns’ offense failed to convert on three post-turnover drives.

James Madison (5-1, 2-0 Sun Belt) took control in the second half behind quarterback Alonzo Barnett III and receiver Landon Ellis, who connected for three touchdowns — including a 62-yard strike on the first play after halftime.

The Ragin’ Cajuns return home next week to face Southern Miss on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 4:00 p.m.

