Winfield sparks Louisiana’s double-overtime win over Marshall

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana found its spark in backup quarterback D'Wanye’ “Lunch” Winfield, who led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 54-51 double-overtime victory over Marshall on Saturday.

Trailing 34-17 late in the third quarter after starter Daniel Beale threw his second interception, Winfield entered with 6:55 left and ignited a comeback. The redshirt sophomore accounted for 254 total yards and five touchdowns — three rushing and two passing — including the game-winner in the second overtime.

“I was waiting because Des called my name,” Winfield said. “I told him, 17 points ain’t nothing. The second half just started. We wanted to win this game, so we had to fight. Everybody believed.”

Marshall regained the lead 41-34 in regulation with a four-play drive capped by a late touchdown. Louisiana answered when running back Zylan Perry broke free for a 25-yard score on the first play of overtime.

From there, momentum swung toward the Cajuns, who sealed the victory behind Winfield’s poise and playmaking.

“Lunch came in and was an instant spark,” Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We had a few things in place for him, but after that, he just went out there, played within the offense and made things happen.”

The win not only avenged Louisiana’s loss to Marshall in last year’s Sun Belt title game — where the Cajuns managed just three points — but also gave them momentum heading into a bye week. UL (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) will return to action Oct. 11 at James Madison.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel