Winfield, Sampson Jr. shine as UL holds off South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. — Louisiana stayed alive in the race for bowl eligibility Saturday night, holding off South Alabama 31-22 in a must-win Sun Belt matchup at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Quarterback Lunch Winfield led the charge, accounting for 277 total yards and three touchdowns — two through the air and one on the ground — as the Ragin’ Cajuns snapped a three-game losing streak.

Louisiana struck first when Winfield connected with Shelton Sampson Jr. on a 25-yard post route for an early 7-0 lead. Tony Sterner’s 32-yard field goal extended the advantage to 10-0 before the Jaguars (3-7, 1-4) responded with a 16-play drive capped by Keenan Phillips’ 15-yard touchdown run.

Running back Zylan Perry punched in his seventh rushing score of the season to push the Cajuns’ lead to 17-7 midway through the second quarter. Sampson continued his breakout night with another touchdown before halftime, finishing with six catches for 138 yards and two scores to give Louisiana a 24-7 cushion at the break.

Winfield added a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 31-7, but South Alabama refused to fold. Jaguars quarterback Bishop Davenport scored on a keeper, then connected with Jeremy Scott for a 64-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. After a successful two-point conversion, the Cajuns’ lead was cut to 31-22.

South Alabama had one final chance in the closing seconds, but linebacker Jaden Dugger sealed the win with an interception — his first of the season.

Louisiana improves to 3-6 on the year and remains in the hunt for bowl eligibility with three games left on the schedule.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel