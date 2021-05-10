Wilson transfers to Texas Tech

Cajuns' guard Mylik Wilson is transferring to Texas Tech, announcing his decision on Twitter Monday.

Wilson joins a Red Raiders program that played for a National Championship in 2019 under Chris Beard who was recently hired at Texas. Wilson is the fifth roster addition since new head coach Mark Adams joined the Red Raiders in April.

Wilson averaged 12.9 ppg, second on the team this past season. He was thought as the program's best shot at having an player drafted since Elfrid Payton.

He's one of three basketball players to transfer out of Louisiana since the season's end joining Devin Butts, and Chris Spenkuch.

