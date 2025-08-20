Why Walker Howard being Cajuns QB1 means more

LAFAYETTE — Walker Howard is officially the starting quarterback for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux confirmed the decision Wednesday, announcing that the former St. Thomas More standout won the three-man competition over Daniel Beale and Lunch Winfield. The battle began in the spring and carried into fall camp.

Howard, once ranked the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in his class by ESPN, began his college career at LSU before transferring to Ole Miss. After limited opportunities at both programs, he decided to return to Lafayette and join Louisiana, the city that raised him.

“Absolutely, I would just say my journey, I never knew I was gonna be here and the way it worked out, it’s been unbelievable,” Howard said. “Going through the lows of life, going through the highs of life — LSU, Ole Miss, thinking about the future — and to come back home, be with my family, it’s a great feeling. I’ve got a great team and a great coaching staff behind me.”

Desormeaux praised Howard’s perseverance through the ups and downs of his career.

“I wish people could see what these kids go through,” Desormeaux said. “His journey has certainly not been easy. I’m really proud of him not just for getting through it, but for thriving through it.”

Howard admitted that at one point he thought about stepping away from football entirely and never imagined he would be playing in 2025. He credited friends and teammates, including New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, for encouraging him to keep going.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open their season Aug. 30 at home against Rice.

