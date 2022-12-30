Watch Now
Wheaton takes over in 2nd half, UL Women take down Georgia State in SBC Opener

Posted at 11:11 PM, Dec 29, 2022
Louisiana Women's Basketball opens Sun Belt play with a 54-41 victory over Georgia State.

Lanay Wheaton led all scorers with 16 points, all coming in the 2nd half. Wheaton outscored GSU by herself 13-9 in the 3rd quarter.

Mariah Stewart added 12 points, while Tamera Johnson and Nubia Benedith had 10 points a piece.

UL returns to the Cajundome Saturday to take on Coastal Carolina for New Years Eve. Tip off is set for 1 pm.

