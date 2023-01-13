Watch Now
Wheaton, Johnson lead Cajuns ladies to victory over South Alabama, 66-59

Posted at 11:09 PM, Jan 12, 2023
Louisiana Women's Basketball defeated South Alabama 66-59 Thursday.

The Ragin' Cajuns were led by Lanay Wheaton and Tamera Johnson, who combined for over half of the Cajuns scoring with 34 points. The duo also had a combined 16 rebounds.

UL advances to 3-2 in Sun Belt play. Meanwhile, the Lady Jaguars fall to 0-5.

Next up, the Cajuns travel to Alabama to face Troy on Saturday. Tip off is at 4 pm and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

