What wins are worth at Louisiana: A look at coaching contracts

LAFAYETTE — The head coaches leading Louisiana’s most visible athletic programs are working under long-term contracts packed with performance bonuses, escalating salaries and hefty buyout clauses, according to documents obtained by KATC through a public records request.
The agreements spell out not only how long each coach is committed to the university, but how wins, championships and postseason success can significantly boost annual pay.
Michael Desormeaux — Football
- Contract term: Signed through Dec. 31, 2029
- Automatic extension: One additional year for nine regular-season wins and/or a conference championship
- Base salary: $705,000 (contract signed February 2025)
- Salary escalator: $40,000 for eight regular-season wins
Salary pools
- Assistant coaches: $2.5 million
- Football support staff: $450,000
- Strength and conditioning: $500,000
- Quality control assistants: $175,000
Contract break fee (what coach would have to pay back)
- $750,000 if after Dec. 31, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2026
- $500,000 if after Dec. 31, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2027
- $250,000 if after Dec. 31, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2028
- Reduced by 25% if Athletic Director Bryan Maggard is no longer in the role
Termination by University without cause
- 50% of remaining base salary, paid by the UL Foundation
Achievement compensation
- College Football Playoff appearance: $250,000
- CFP quarterfinal: $350,000
- CFP semifinal: $450,000
- CFP championship appearance: $450,000
- CFP championship win: $550,000
- Conference division title: $50,000
- Conference championship: $125,000
- Power 4 non-conference win: $100,000
- Top 25 final ranking: $50,000
- Conference Coach of the Year: $50,000
- National Coach of the Year: $100,000
Reported payments
- 2024: $738,960
- 2025: $1,192,316
Quannas White — Men’s Basketball
- Contract term: Signed through March 31, 2030
- Automatic extension: One year for regular-season conference title or conference tournament championship
- Base salary: $500,000 (contract signed March 2025)
- Program staff salary pool: $400,000
Contract break fee (what coach would have to pay back)
- $1,000,000 through March 31, 2026
- $750,000 through March 31, 2027
- $500,000 through March 31, 2028
- $250,000 through March 31, 2029
Termination by University without cause
- 50% of remaining base salary, paid by the UL Foundation
Performance incentives
- Conference regular-season title: $30,000
- Conference tournament title: $50,000
- NCAA Tournament first-round win: $25,000 per game
- NCAA Tournament second-round win: $35,000 per game
- Elite Eight: $50,000
- Final Four: $150,000
- National championship: $250,000
- NIT appearance: $10,000
- NIT championship: $50,000
- Power 4 regular-season win: $5,000
- 21 Division I regular-season wins: $10,000
Coaching recognition
- Conference Coach of the Year: $10,000
- LSWA Coach of the Year: $5,000
- Louisiana Major College Coach of the Year: $5,000
- National Coach of the Year (one award max): $50,000
Attendance incentives
- 2,000 season tickets sold: $10,000
- 4,000 season tickets sold: $20,000
- 6,000 season tickets sold: $30,000
Reported payments
- 2025: $425,000
Matt Deggs — Baseball
- Contract term: Signed through June 30, 2029
- Base salary: $250,000 (contract signed September 2019)
Contract break fee (what coach would have to pay back)
- $300,000 if after June 30, 2025, through June 30, 2026
- $200,000 if after June 30, 2026, through June 30, 2027
- $100,000 if after June 30, 2027
Termination by University without cause
- 75% of remaining base salary, paid by the UL Foundation
Performance incentives
- Conference regular-season or tournament championship: $10,000
- NCAA Regional appearance: $5,000
- NCAA Regional host: $5,000
- NCAA Super Regional appearance: $7,500
- NCAA Super Regional host: $7,500
- College World Series appearance: $10,000
- College World Series championship: $20,000
Coaching recognition
- Conference Coach of the Year: $5,000
- LSWA Coach of the Year: $5,000
- South Regional Coach of the Year: $7,000
- National Coach of the Year: $10,000
Reported payments
- 2024: $458,814
- 2025: $460,064
Garry Brodhead — Women’s Basketball
- Contract term: Signed through March 31, 2026
- Base salary: $175,000 (originally signed April 2018 with annual extensions)
Postseason incentives
- Regular-season conference title: $10,000
- Conference tournament title: $15,000
- WNIT appearance: $5,000
- WNIT championship: One month of base salary
- NCAA first- or second-round wins: $7,500 per game
- NCAA Elite Eight: $12,500
- NCAA Final Four: One month of base salary
- NCAA championship: Two months of base salary
Coaching recognition
- Conference or LSWA Coach of the Year: $5,000
- National Coach of the Year: $10,000
Reported payments
- 2024: $273,044
- 2025: $273,044
Alyson Habetz — Softball
- Contract term: Signed through June 30, 2029
- Base salary: $140,000 (contract signed September 2024)
- Program staff salary pool: $300,000
Contract break fee (what coach would have to pay back)
- $60,000 in liquidated damages within 60 days
Termination by University without cause
- 50% of remaining base salary, paid by the UL Foundation
Performance incentives
- $10,000 for:
- Regular-season conference championship
- Conference tournament championship
- NCAA Regional appearance
- $5,000 for winning both regular-season and tournament championships
Coaching recognition
- Conference Coach of the Year: $5,000
- LSWA Coach of the Year: $5,000
- National Coach of the Year: $10,000
Reported payments
- 2024: $65,884
- 2025: $145,960
Other reported coaching payments
- Bob Marlin (Men’s Basketball, former): $650,804 (2024)
- Gerry Glasco (Softball, former): $111,381 (2024)
------------------------------------------------------------
