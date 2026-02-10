What wins are worth at Louisiana: A look at coaching contracts

LAFAYETTE — The head coaches leading Louisiana’s most visible athletic programs are working under long-term contracts packed with performance bonuses, escalating salaries and hefty buyout clauses, according to documents obtained by KATC through a public records request.

The agreements spell out not only how long each coach is committed to the university, but how wins, championships and postseason success can significantly boost annual pay.

Abbie Parr/AP Louisiana Lafayette head coach Michael Desormeaux, right, reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Michael Desormeaux — Football

Contract term: Signed through Dec. 31, 2029

Signed through Dec. 31, 2029 Automatic extension: One additional year for nine regular-season wins and/or a conference championship

One additional year for nine regular-season wins and/or a conference championship Base salary: $705,000 (contract signed February 2025)

$705,000 (contract signed February 2025) Salary escalator: $40,000 for eight regular-season wins

Salary pools



Assistant coaches : $2.5 million

: $2.5 million Football support staff : $450,000

: $450,000 Strength and conditioning : $500,000

: $500,000 Quality control assistants: $175,000

Contract break fee (what coach would have to pay back)



$750,000 if after Dec. 31, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2026

$500,000 if after Dec. 31, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2027

$250,000 if after Dec. 31, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2028

Reduced by 25% if Athletic Director Bryan Maggard is no longer in the role

Termination by University without cause



50% of remaining base salary, paid by the UL Foundation

Achievement compensation



College Football Playoff appearance: $250,000

CFP quarterfinal: $350,000

CFP semifinal: $450,000

CFP championship appearance: $450,000

CFP championship win: $550,000

Conference division title: $50,000

Conference championship: $125,000

Power 4 non-conference win: $100,000

Top 25 final ranking: $50,000

Conference Coach of the Year: $50,000

National Coach of the Year: $100,000

Reported payments



2024: $738,960

2025: $1,192,316

KATC

Quannas White — Men’s Basketball

Contract term : Signed through March 31, 2030

: Signed through March 31, 2030 Automatic extension : One year for regular-season conference title or conference tournament championship

: One year for regular-season conference title or conference tournament championship Base salary : $500,000 (contract signed March 2025)

: $500,000 (contract signed March 2025) Program staff salary pool: $400,000

Contract break fee (what coach would have to pay back)



$1,000,000 through March 31, 2026

$750,000 through March 31, 2027

$500,000 through March 31, 2028

$250,000 through March 31, 2029

Termination by University without cause



50% of remaining base salary, paid by the UL Foundation

Performance incentives



Conference regular-season title: $30,000

Conference tournament title: $50,000

NCAA Tournament first-round win: $25,000 per game

NCAA Tournament second-round win: $35,000 per game

Elite Eight: $50,000

Final Four: $150,000

National championship: $250,000

NIT appearance: $10,000

NIT championship: $50,000

Power 4 regular-season win: $5,000

21 Division I regular-season wins: $10,000

Coaching recognition



Conference Coach of the Year: $10,000

LSWA Coach of the Year: $5,000

Louisiana Major College Coach of the Year: $5,000

National Coach of the Year (one award max): $50,000

Attendance incentives



2,000 season tickets sold: $10,000

4,000 season tickets sold: $20,000

6,000 season tickets sold: $30,000

Reported payments



2025: $425,000

KATC

Matt Deggs — Baseball

Contract term: Signed through June 30, 2029

Base salary: $250,000 (contract signed September 2019)

Contract break fee (what coach would have to pay back)



$300,000 if after June 30, 2025, through June 30, 2026

$200,000 if after June 30, 2026, through June 30, 2027

$100,000 if after June 30, 2027

Termination by University without cause



75% of remaining base salary, paid by the UL Foundation

Performance incentives



Conference regular-season or tournament championship: $10,000

NCAA Regional appearance: $5,000

NCAA Regional host: $5,000

NCAA Super Regional appearance: $7,500

NCAA Super Regional host: $7,500

College World Series appearance: $10,000

College World Series championship: $20,000

Coaching recognition



Conference Coach of the Year: $5,000

LSWA Coach of the Year: $5,000

South Regional Coach of the Year: $7,000

National Coach of the Year: $10,000

Reported payments



2024: $458,814

2025: $460,064

KATC

Garry Brodhead — Women’s Basketball

Contract term: Signed through March 31, 2026

Base salary: $175,000 (originally signed April 2018 with annual extensions)

Postseason incentives



Regular-season conference title: $10,000

Conference tournament title: $15,000

WNIT appearance: $5,000

WNIT championship: One month of base salary

NCAA first- or second-round wins: $7,500 per game

NCAA Elite Eight: $12,500

NCAA Final Four: One month of base salary

NCAA championship: Two months of base salary

Coaching recognition



Conference or LSWA Coach of the Year: $5,000

National Coach of the Year: $10,000

Reported payments



2024: $273,044

2025: $273,044

KATC

Alyson Habetz — Softball

Contract term: Signed through June 30, 2029

Base salary: $140,000 (contract signed September 2024)

Program staff salary pool: $300,000

Contract break fee (what coach would have to pay back)



$60,000 in liquidated damages within 60 days

Termination by University without cause



50% of remaining base salary, paid by the UL Foundation

Performance incentives



$10,000 for:

Regular-season conference championship Conference tournament championship NCAA Regional appearance

$5,000 for winning both regular-season and tournament championships

Coaching recognition



Conference Coach of the Year: $5,000

LSWA Coach of the Year: $5,000

National Coach of the Year: $10,000

Reported payments



2024: $65,884

2025: $145,960

Other reported coaching payments

Bob Marlin (Men’s Basketball, former): $650,804 (2024)

Gerry Glasco (Softball, former): $111,381 (2024)

------------------------------------------------------------

