What Ragin' Cajuns have entered the transfer portal?

The college football transfer portal is open, and there have been players for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns that decided to enter their name. The winter window for the transfer portal opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and closes on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Tight end Terrance Carter announced he'd be entering the portal on Monday, Dec. 9. The sophomore had 48 catches, 689 yards, and four touchdowns this season.

Wide receiver Harvey Broussard entered the portal on Monday also. The St. Martinville product caught 31 passes, for 486 yards, and three touchdowns this season.

Running back Dre’lyn Washington joins the list on Monday. The junior had 478 yards and 5 touchdowns this season.

This list will be updated.

