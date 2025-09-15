WATCH: Desormeaux stresses growth, confidence after Missouri loss

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux acknowledged his team’s struggles following a lopsided loss to Missouri but emphasized the importance of confidence, competition, and preparation as the Cajuns look ahead to this week’s game against Eastern Michigan.

Desormeaux underscored that the team has shown the ability to perform at a high level in practice and stressed that building confidence and rhythm is critical moving forward.

“The only way you do it is you get back and work through it,” Desormeaux said. “Confidence is a hell of a thing. When you have it, it’s really hard to beat a confident football team and really hard to guard a confident player.”

Despite the heavy loss, Desormeaux pointed to the program’s history of early-season struggles and subsequent success, noting examples from the 2020 and 2021 seasons where the Cajuns rebounded to make runs in conference play. He said leadership from veteran players has been strong and that accountability and extreme ownership are central to the team’s approach.

Looking ahead to Eastern Michigan, Desormeaux emphasized a focus on physicality, precision, and running the football while forcing the opponent into one-dimensional play. He expects his team to leverage leadership and cohesion to recover ahead of conference play.

“We’ve got to go play well. We’ve got to play our brand of football, build confidence, and get ready for conference,” Desormeaux said. “Every week is going to require us to play good football, and we’re ready to handle that challenge.”

Louisiana (1-2) faces Eastern Michigan (0-3) on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

