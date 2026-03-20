WATCH: Cajuns emphasize effort, competition early in spring practice

LAFAYETTE — Through two days of spring practice, Michael Desormeaux likes the effort. The rest, he says, is still a work in progress.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Desormeaux said. “But I’ve been really pleased with the effort. Those things are non-negotiable.”

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football have yet to practice in full pads, with that phase set to begin Saturday, but Desormeaux said the early tone has been encouraging for a roster that features a heavy dose of youth — including early-enrolled high school players.

“It reminds me a little bit of the 2023 season,” he said. “We were young in some spots. If we can be mature and handle things well, we’ve got a chance to have a good football team. The key for us is going to be consistency.”

That consistency, Desormeaux noted, was an issue in 2023, when strong performances were sometimes followed by letdowns. Avoiding those swings is a central focus this spring.

The Cajuns enter camp with an established starting quarterback, in junior Lunch Winfield, allowing coaches to shift their focus to building depth behind him. Desormeaux said the backup competition — featuring Daniel Beale, Sam Altmann and Coleman Carter — has been one of the early highlights.

“All three of them are competing,” he said. “Daniel looks more comfortable right now, having done it before, but those other guys have tools. It’s a good room.”

At running back, the picture is less defined. Desormeaux said the group — led by returners Steven Blanco and Darrell Smith, along with J.J. Garner and Howard transfer Anthony Reagan — remains “wide open” through two practices.

“That room is really talented,” he said. “We’re seeing them play faster already from day one to day two.”

The youth movement extends across the roster, particularly along the offensive line, where injuries have created opportunities for younger players to take reps.

“Sometimes being forced into the fire is the best way to grow up,” Desormeaux said. “They haven’t flinched yet.”

Spring practice has also become a proving ground for early enrollees adjusting to the speed of the college game.

“The jump from high school to college is significant,” Desormeaux said. “You want to see them compete and play with effort. They’re going to make mistakes — that’s part of it.”

Competition is a theme throughout the roster, including at wide receiver, where several players are vying for roles in a retooled passing attack.

“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been here,” Desormeaux said. “If you want to play, you’ve got to produce every day.”

Defensively, Desormeaux said leadership will be shared among multiple players rather than centered on a single voice, pointing to veterans and emerging contributors across position groups.

“I don’t think it can fall on one person,” he said. “We’ve got guys who are capable of leading.”

The Cajuns have also integrated several transfers into the program, and Desormeaux said the early returns have been positive.

“They’ve shown up and gone to work,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to get the right fit.”

With 15 spring practices scheduled, Desormeaux said the goal is steady improvement as the team works toward its spring game and, ultimately, the 2026 season.

“Anybody can show up for two days,” he said. “The question is, can we take a step forward every day? That’s what we’re trying to do.”

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