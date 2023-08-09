Washington Earns Doak Walker Award Preseason Nod

DALLAS – Louisiana football’s Dre’lyn Washington was named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch list, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday.

The forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.

Washington appeared in 10 games last season and rushed for 364 yards on 64 carries to go along with a pair of touchdowns. The Hemphill, Texas, native averaged a team-best 5.5 yards per carry.

The redshirt sophomore ran for a season-high 74 yards on five carries in the team’s win over Georgia Southern and helped the Ragin’ Cajuns to their fifth-consecutive bowl game by running for 73 yards and a touchdown in the regular season finale at Texas State.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open the season on Sept. 2 against Northwestern State at Cajun Field.

