Walker Howard begins New Chapter at UL

LAFAYETTE — Spring football is underway for Louisiana, marking the countdown to the 2025 season and the beginning of quarterback Walker Howard’s career with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Howard, a former standout at St. Thomas More, built a reputation as one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects. He led the Cougars to back-to-back state championships and earned ESPN’s No. 1 ranking among dual-threat quarterbacks in his class.

After signing with LSU out of high school, Howard spent one season in Baton Rouge before transferring to Ole Miss. However, after two years without seeing the field, he entered the transfer portal again and returned home to Lafayette.

With the departures of Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields, Louisiana is in search of a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2022. Howard will compete for the role, but a final decision isn’t expected for some time.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux and Howard have yet to speak with the media, but the program is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday, April 1.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel