Vermilion Tops White in Annual Spring Game

LAFAYETTE, La. – Vermilion defeated White, 68-33, in Louisiana football’s annual spring game Thursday night as the Ragin’ Cajuns concluded spring practice.

The game featured a scoring system that awarded points on offense and defense.

Zeon Chriss, who played at quarterback for both teams, tossed a pair of touchdowns to Vermilion’s Trayv’on Culbert while Jacob Kibodi ran for a touchdown.

For White, Jaydon Johnson and Terrance Carter recorded touchdown receptions.

Defensively, Tyrone Lewis Jr., Courtline Flowers and Tyler Guidry registered interceptions.

Kenneth Almendares made both of his field goal attempts from 40 and 35 yards as Logan Klotz connected from 34 and 18 yards. During the field goal competition period, Klotz made all five of his attempts, including a 52-yarder.

The Ragin’ Cajuns officially open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Northwestern State at Cajun Field.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Clickhere [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Football, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsFB).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel