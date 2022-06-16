Vallot, former Cajuns lineman, opens food truck business in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Former Louisiana lineman Shane Vallot is now cooking off the field, now in his black pot.

Vallot is the owner of Big Thane's, a food truck that serves Cajun cuisine.

Today was the grand opening at Daiquiri Supreme, where he'll be located every Wednesday at noon.

Vallot says now that his playing career has ended, he's honored to bring this to his hometown.

"Being at UL at the time, it's kind of hard you know playing football, college football, it's like a job. You're there 24 hours so I couldn't really do it while I was still playing ball. I kind of want to do it when I was done. It's almost like a dream come true. You talk about something and a lot of people will say things, and they won't follow through with it. The fact that I got to follow through with it and be able to do this is a blessing."

