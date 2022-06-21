UL's Zi'Yon Hill Changes Name to Honor Stepfather

It was a special Father's Day for UL Defensive Lineman Zi'Yon Hill.

The New Iberia native spent the day with his stepfather, Chris Green, who has raised Hill since he was 1.

Hill presenting the gift of a lifetime, as he is legally changing his name to Zi'Yon Hill-Green to honor his stepdad.

In the video, the Catholic of New Iberia product presents his dad with a UL jersey donning his new name, so he can wear it on Saturdays at Cajunfield.

Hill will be a senior with the Cajuns this upcoming season.

