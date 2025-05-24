UL's season ends in slugfest loss to Marshall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Louisiana baseball’s postseason run came to an end Friday night in a wild, back-and-forth elimination game against Marshall, falling 17-13 in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Ragin’ Cajuns came out swinging, putting up three runs in the top of the first inning. Luke Yuhasz opened the scoring with an infield RBI single, and Lee Amedee tacked on his 34th RBI of the year to help Louisiana jump out to a 3-0 lead.

But Marshall responded quickly — and emphatically.

After Maika Niu launched a solo homer in the bottom of the first, the Thundering Herd exploded for six runs in the second, capped by a grand slam from senior Eddie Leon to take a 6-3 lead. Niu continued his dominant night at the plate, smacking two more home runs to finish with three on the night and a staggering six RBIs.

By the fifth, the Cajuns trailed 11-3. Still, they refused to quit.

Yuhasz tried to spark a rally with a two-run homer in the fifth — part of a four-run inning that cut the deficit to 11-7. However, Marshall punched right back with a five-run sixth to open the game back up at 16-7.

Louisiana fought to the end, plating six runs between the seventh and eighth innings, but the comeback fell short as the Herd held on for the win.

The loss ends the Cajuns’ season with a 27-31 overall record, and the team will miss out on a NCAA Regional bid for the first time since 2021.

The Ragin’ Cajuns now turn their attention to the offseason, looking to regroup and rebuild for the 2026 campaign.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel