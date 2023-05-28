UL's season ends in Seattle Super Regional

SEATTLE — Louisiana softball's season ends in Seattle after Washington shut out the Cajuns, 2-0, on Saturday, May 27.

This is UL's first back-to-back shutout loss since last season when they fell to Alabama (2/27) and LSU (3/3).

The Cajuns registered eight hits in the contest but stranded eight base runners (four in scoring position).

UL ends the season 50-16 overall and graduates three seniors.

