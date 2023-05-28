Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

UL's season ends in Seattle Super Regional

First back-to-back shutout loss since last season to Alabama (2/27) and LSU (3/3)
Cajuns softball beats McNeese.bmp
KATC
Cajuns softball beats McNeese.bmp
Posted at 8:46 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 21:46:46-04

SEATTLE — Louisiana softball's season ends in Seattle after Washington shut out the Cajuns, 2-0, on Saturday, May 27.

This is UL's first back-to-back shutout loss since last season when they fell to Alabama (2/27) and LSU (3/3).

The Cajuns registered eight hits in the contest but stranded eight base runners (four in scoring position).

UL ends the season 50-16 overall and graduates three seniors.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.