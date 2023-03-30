UL's Andre Jones holds private workout for NFL Scouts

We're 28 days from the start of the NFL Draft.

Guys like Louisiana's Andre Jones will be waiting to hear their name and had the chance to raise their stock at the combine.

Jones, however, suffered a hamstring injury while running the 40-yard dash.

Jones held a private workout in front of 12 different NFL teams on Wednesday, inside the Cajuns practice facility, since he didn't participate in the Cajuns official pro day last week...

The pass rusher showcased a 31 inch vertical, A 9 foot, 10 inch broad jump and also participated in individual drills.

Jones felt that today was not only about having a good performance, but to also redeem himself since his injury.

"It went really great. Better than I expected," Jones explained. "I didn't have any doubt in myself. I just wanted God to protect me through the whole thing coming off the hamstring injury at the combine. That was my first time getting a chance to do all that stuff. I've just been rehabbing. So I knew that I had to do something and show them something."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel