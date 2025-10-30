ULM hands Louisiana a 2-1 loss in regular-season finale

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana women’s soccer team came up short in its final regular-season match, falling 2-1 to undefeated in-state rival ULM on Senior Night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns fired 13 shots but couldn’t find the net early. The Warhawks struck first in the 37th minute when Skylar Blaise headed in the opening goal to give ULM a 1-0 lead.

Louisiana’s Miku Kurihara tied the match in the 56th minute with a penalty kick into the left corner, giving the Cajuns new life. But ULM’s Ava Goodman responded late, drilling a long shot in the 78th minute to seal the 2-1 victory.

The Cajuns (7-6-4) now turn their attention to Sun Belt Conference tournament as they'll take on No. 1 South Alabama on Monday, Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m. in Foley, Ala.

