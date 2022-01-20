UL Women's Basketball Road Trip Continues at App State

Boone, N.C. – Riding a three-game winning streak and coming off a gritty road win at South Alabama, Louisiana continues its road trip on Thursday night when it takes on App State in the Holmes Convocation Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CST.

The Ragin' Cajuns (11-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) have continued to find success away from home this season, owning a 4-1 record, including a 1-0 record on the road in league play.

In that lone conference away bout, Louisiana overcame a halftime deficit at South Alabama to bag a 71-64 victory. In that contest, the Ragin' Cajuns had four players score in double figures after Lanay Wheaton led the way with a team-high 17 points, Makayia Hallmon scored 16 points and Tamera Johnson added 12 points.

Senior Ty'Reona Doucet also had another statement performance, recording her fourth double-double of the year with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Doucet has been the team's leader in both categories and is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds enter Thursday's contest.

Louisiana continues to impress on both offense and defense, leading the Sun Belt Conference and 28th nationally in field goal percentage (45.3%) and 29th nationally and second in the league in field goal percentage defense (35.4%).

App State (7-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) is coming off an impressive 60-49 victory on the road at Little Rock. Five Mountaineers scored in double figures in the win, led by 14 points from Faith Alston.

Michaela Porter is the team's scoring leader, averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 boards per contest, while Janay Sanders (11.7 ppg) and Alexia Allesch (11.2 ppg) are also scoring in double figures on the year.

The two programs will be meeting for the 10th time, with Louisiana owning a 6-3 lead in the series. It is the first meeting between the two squads since Feb. 27, 2020, a game that the Ragin' Cajuns won, 57-51.

