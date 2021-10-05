UL women’s basketball hustles closer to season opener

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana women's basketball is 27 days from its season opener, but the Cajuns have practiced for the last week.

UL is already feeling confident as the season inches closer. The Cajuns return Ville Platte’s Ty’reona Doucet and Brandi Williams to lead the way. Louisiana also added several transfers to fill the roster to 16.

It may take the Cajuns some time to build chemistry on the court, but head coach Garry Brodhead sees that the hustle is there.

“It looks like this team is the hardest working team that we've had since we've been here,” Brodhead said. “To me, that's always exciting. The ability to work hard, be in practice and have the numbers that we had. Leading to the first week, we felt like we were a little bit ahead of the curve, especially on the defensive side.”

The Cajuns open the season on Sunday, Oct. 31 in an exhibition game against Georgia Southwestern. The game is set to tip-off at 4:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel