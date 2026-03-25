UL uses big fourth inning to defeat SLU

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning and went on to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 9-3 on Tuesday night at Russo Park.

Louisiana (17-8) scored all six of its fourth-inning runs after the first two batters reached via hit-by-pitch, sparking a rally that included a two-run double from Rigoberto Hernandez and a two-run single by Jayce LaCava.

The Cajuns added three more runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Josh Lim that extended the lead to 9-3.

Ty Roman (2-2) earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out four. Cody Brasch provided key relief, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to shut down any comeback attempt.

Southeastern Louisiana (13-12) was held scoreless through five innings before breaking through in the sixth. Connor Cuff delivered a two-run home run, and Brody Capps added an RBI single to cut into the deficit.

However, the Lions managed just four hits in the game and were unable to generate further offense after the sixth inning.

Jayce LaCava led Louisiana with two hits and two RBIs, while Hernandez also drove in two runs. Lim finished with three RBIs on his seventh-inning homer.

Louisiana finished with six hits but capitalized on seven walks and multiple hit batters to create scoring opportunities.

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