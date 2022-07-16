"UL to MLB" Draft Preview - Tyler Robertson

The MLB Draft is coming up this weekend.

Unlike the NFL and NBA, baseball prospects have a few more options when it comes to getting selected. You can decide to go pro, or, return to school to improve your stock.

For UL 3rd baseman Tyler Robertson, That decision could be tough to make.

"That's what I've been struggling with so much," Robertson admitted. "I talked to the coaches and everything and I was like it sucks so much. I love this team so much. All the guys, we're like brothers. It sucks because I just got comfortable here. It feels like family, like everybody in town, all the teammates. But then, I gotta go if it's the right amount, you know?"

Robertson is considered one of the Cajuns top prospects in the 2022 draft. He's projected as a late day 2 or early day 3 pick. The 3rd baseman says he's been getting the most interest from the Dodgers, Padres, Brewers and Royals during the process.

Robertson had a .314 batting average last season with UL, and was 3rd on the team with 41 runs and 66 hits.

TR will be watching the draft back home in Montgomery, Alabama and says getting to celebrate with his family will be the coolest part.

