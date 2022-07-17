"UL to MLB" Draft Preview - Julian Brock

LAFAYETTE — The MLB Draft is set to begin on Sunday, July 17 when a few Ragin’ Cajuns could hear their name called. Of course, players can choose to go pro or return to school.

For catcher Julian Brock, coming back to campus could help more than hurt.

Brock comes off a sophomore campaign that earned him All-Sun Belt honors. In the year, he drove in 35 RBI and seven home runs.

Behind the plate, his right arm helped throw out 23 of 36 stolen base attempts.

Brock says the Milwaukee Brewers reached out to him personally but would like to see more of his game.

He's not against the thought of returning, not just for his own growth, but because of the potential of the Cajuns.

“If I have another great year, I'll begin those at-bats,” Brock said. “It’ll just be good for my development altogether. With this team that we are coming back, it's going to be another exciting year because we're returning a lot. It'd be another fun year.”

