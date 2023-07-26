UL Takes the Mic at Sun Belt Media Days

UL Football took the stage at Sun Belt Media Days on Tuesday.

The Cajuns are picked to finish 3rd in the Sun Belt Western Division. Louisiana is coming off a 6-7 season in 2022, but 6 of those 7 losses were one-possession games in the 4th quarter.

Louisiana is expected to have a quarterback battle entering Fall Camp, but Head Coach Michael Desormeaux revealed on Tuesday that junior Ben Wooldridge has the leg up entering next week. Wooldridge is now 100 percent following his ACL injury in November, and will be ready for the start of camp. The other QBs competing for the job are Chandler Fields and Zeon Chriss.

UL will begin Fall Camp on Thursday, August 3rd. This is all leading to Louisiana's season opener on Saturday, September 2nd, when they host Northwestern State.

