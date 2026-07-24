UL softball transfer Danika Spinogatti embraces fresh start after injury

LAFAYETTE — After months of uncertainty following a torn ACL, former Florida State catcher Danika Spinogatti has found a new home with Louisiana softball.

The transfer announced her commitment to the Ragin' Cajuns earlier this month, choosing Lafayette over several other programs after entering the transfer portal while recovering from a season-ending knee injury.

Spinogatti said Louisiana's coaching staff, led by head coach Alyson Habetz, made the difference during her recruitment.

"I chose them ultimately because I just love the coaching staff and the people I met," Spinogatti said. "Everyone was so welcoming. Coach Aly recruited me before, and getting to reconnect with her and her staff was awesome. They really made me feel like I belonged."

The former Seminole said Habetz's approach stood out because the conversations went beyond softball.

"She really tried to get to know me for me and not just softball me," Spinogatti said. "It felt like I was talking to another person rather than having a transactional conversation with a coach."

Spinogatti entered the transfer portal under unique circumstances. She suffered a torn ACL the day before Halloween last fall and underwent surgery at the end of November, forcing her to miss the remainder of the season.

The recovery process, she said, was physically and mentally demanding.

"I had to relearn how to walk and lift my leg all over again," Spinogatti said. "Being out for 10 months was my first major injury. Not being able to travel with the team and spending so much time by myself was really hard, but I knew if I wanted to play again, I had to keep pushing."

Despite interest from several Power Four programs, Spinogatti said many schools viewed her as a backup option because of the injury.

Louisiana was different.

"Coach Aly was the first coach who really said, 'We still want you here' despite me being hurt," Spinogatti said. "Everyone wants to feel wanted, and she believed in me and believed I could still play."

Spinogatti joins a transfer class that also includes pitcher KG Favors and infielder Angelyna Conde. She said the opportunity to help build the next chapter of Louisiana Softball was a major draw.

"Why not be a part of a group that can help take a program to places it's never been before?" Spinogatti said. "I've played against KG for years, so it'll be fun catching her instead of facing her."

Primarily a catcher who can also play first base, Spinogatti expects to compete for playing time wherever she's needed.

"My main position is catcher, but I'll play wherever they tell me to play," she said. "Nothing is given. I have to come in, earn my spot and work just as hard as everyone else."

Now fully healthy, Spinogatti is eager to get to campus and begin the next chapter of her career.

"I'm a very competitive player, and I can't wait to compete with this team and win games," Spinogatti said. "I know how awesome the team is, I know how awesome the crowd is, and I can't wait to be a part of that fan base."

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