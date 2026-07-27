UL softball signee Candice Puig turned setbacks into opportunity

LAFAYETTE — For Candice Puig, the road to Louisiana softball wasn't a straight line.

Instead, it was filled with injuries, uncertainty and patience before ultimately ending with the opportunity she had been chasing for years.

The California native recently signed with the Ragin' Cajuns after a recruiting process delayed by injuries during her junior season. Rather than rushing into a commitment, Puig said she waited until she found the right fit — and Louisiana checked every box.

"I wasn't going to settle," Puig said. "I wanted to go somewhere that felt like home."

Puig said Louisiana's passionate fan base, strong softball culture and coaching staff immediately stood out during her visit. As someone who considers herself a lifelong softball fan, she wanted to play in an environment where the sport carries significant importance.

Her recruiting journey took an unexpected turn after developing tendonitis in her throwing arm during her junior year. The injury stemmed from returning too quickly from a wrist injury suffered during her sophomore season, forcing her to miss valuable time in front of college recruiters.

Despite the setback, Puig stayed committed to rehabilitation and continued working through physical therapy while controlling what she could.

Everything changed during her final travel-ball season.

Louisiana pitching coach Kyle Brady watched Puig compete at a tournament in Colorado, where she delivered one of her strongest performances. Their conversations afterward convinced Puig the Ragin' Cajuns were a perfect match.

She said Brady's passion for pitching and attention to detail separated him from other recruiters.

"He was so excited about working with me," Puig said. "He believed I still had so much left in the tank."

Following visits to multiple schools, Puig sat down with her parents, created a pros-and-cons list and spent several hours discussing her future before deciding Louisiana offered everything she wanted in a college program.

Now fully healthy, Puig said she has developed a strict arm-care routine and feels ready to compete when she arrives in Lafayette.

Louisiana's coaching staff has discussed giving her opportunities both in the circle and at the plate during fall practices after she served as both a pitcher and designated hitter during portions of her high school career. Puig said nothing has been promised, but she embraces the chance to earn her role.

"They've told me I'll get every opportunity possible," Puig said. "Give me the opportunities, and I'll make the most of them."

The incoming freshman expects to join a talented but relatively young pitching staff that includes senior Sage Hoover, sophomore Bailey Mackles, South Carolina transfer KG Favors, and fellow incoming freshman Emily Adams.

Puig believes her competitive mindset, confidence and willingness to be coached will allow her to contribute immediately.

"I've always been the girl who's ready for a challenge," Puig said. "I know I have to prove myself, and I'm OK with that. I know I belong there."

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