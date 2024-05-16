UL softball overcame early growing pains to host NCAA Regional

Louisiana made their final preparations on Thursday before they’ll host their first regional in 8 years.

The Cajuns season came with its battles as UL started the year 9-12, but the switch flipped when they upset then No. 1 Oklahoma in March.

That victory led the Cajuns to winning 32 of their final 37 outings. This squad believes those growing pains early on were pivotal because they allowed them to be at their best right now.

"The struggles we had were very important because they showed us how things needed to be," Cajuns junior pitcher Sam Landry said. "Without the struggle that we had in the beginning, we may have not had that push that we have now. It definitely made us the team we are now."

"I'm so glad we had our learning curve at the beginning instead of the end," Cajuns junior infielder Brooke Ellestad said. "It's eventually going to happen to every team. We're so grateful that we were able to preserve early in order to perform how we are now."

"There's a sense of accomplishment to have come from that point in the season to where we are now," Cajuns head coach Gerry Glasco said. "It's all due to the kids working hard and sticking together. Winners win, and the girls that are on our roster are winners."

The tough times may be over, but the opportunity for UL to advance their season is very much alive.

The Cajuns begin their postseason quest against Princeton at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

