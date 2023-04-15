UL softball outlasts Texas State, 5-3

Leading Texas State 5-3 in the fifth inning, Louisiana pitcher Kandra Lamb entered the circle and slammed the door to a possible Bobcats comeback.

Lamb pitched 2.1 innings and struck out five batters in the Cajuns' win. Alexa Langeliers and Lauren Allred were responsible for all five RBI.

UL (31-12, 12-1 SBC) will look to win its 78th consecutive Sun Belt series in game two against the Bobcats on Saturday.

