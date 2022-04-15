UL Softball Outduels South Alabama 10-7

Louisiana Softball Defeats South Alabama 10-7.

The Cajuns outscored the Jaguars 6-3 over the final 4 innings, to take control of the contest.

Alexa Langeliers led the way, finishing 2-3 with a triple, homer and 3 RBI.

The Cajuns advance to 27-10, 13-3 in the Sun Belt. The Jags fall to 16-15, 9-2 in the Sun Belt.

Louisiana will look to clinch the series Friday, with first pitch set for 6 pm. You can watch the game on ESPN+.

