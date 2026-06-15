UL reaches 10 commitments in 2027 class

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana football hit double digits in its 2027 recruiting class over the weekend, adding another commitment during the program's second round of official visits.

Archbishop Rummel defensive back Gavin Cooper Jr. announced his commitment to the Ragin' Cajuns on Sunday, becoming the 10th known pledge in Louisiana's 2027 class.

Cooper said the atmosphere around the program and the relationships built during his official visit ultimately made the difference.

“The culture and the love that was shown during my official visit made it much easier to decide where to call home,” Cooper said.

The defensive back also came away impressed with head coach Michael Desormeaux and the vision he has for the program.

“It was good, man. He's a great coach and I love what he's building and more-so what he stands for,” Cooper said. “We had a great meeting.”

Cooper joins a growing Louisiana recruiting class that has gained momentum throughout June as the Cajuns continue hosting official visitors.

Louisiana's current list of 2027 commitments includes the following players:



Bryce Coleman, TE, Shadow Creek

Kobe Smith, DL, Avoyelles

Rob Taylor, WR, Ferriday

Tam Anderson, QB, West Brook

Noah Ernst, OL, Angleton

John Walker V, WR, Plaquemine

Maison Smith, DL, University Lab

Landen Ortte, S, St. Thomas More

Caleb White, DB, Summer Creek

Gavin Cooper Jr., DB, Archbishop Rummel

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