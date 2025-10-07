UL preps for James Madison’s elite defense

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana faces its toughest challenge yet in conference play when the Ragin’ Cajuns hit the road to take on James Madison in a nationally televised Sun Belt showdown on ESPN2.

The Dukes boast one of the top defenses in the nation, allowing just 13.6 points per game and holding opponents to fewer than 80 rushing yards each week.

Running the football has been Louisiana’s strength all season, but to find success Saturday, the Cajuns’ backs will need to make plays in open space against a disciplined, hard-hitting defense.

“They make it really hard,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “They’re stingy, they get extra hats to the football, and they tackle really well. When a six-yard run stays a six-yard run and doesn’t turn into a 40-yard run, that’s a huge part of the game.”

A win would give Louisiana a 2-0 start in Sun Belt play — and a major statement victory on the national stage.

