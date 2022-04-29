UL Path to the Draft | Percy Butler

Just like every football star, Louisiana's Percy Butler has dreamed of being drafted.

The Plaquemine native is now days away from that vision becoming a reality.

"You're always supposed to chase your dream," Butler said. "I did everything possible to make it happen. I'm going to feel like I accomplished a big goal once it happens, but I know there's a lot of work that still needs to be done."

The journey toward the draft took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears.

Throughout his time with the Cajuns, Butler kept a nose for the football. He finished his career with 169 tackles, three interceptions, and five fumble recoveries, but it's Butler's play on special teams that truly separates him.

"A lot of people in the draft don't take special teams as seriously as I do," Butler said. "Most of the special teams play is important in the game. It can change the game and determine if you win it or lose it. That's going to set me aside from a lot of people."

Butler has garnered interest from the Seahawks, Jets, Vikings, and Jaguars, who all could potentially take him in the third or fourth round.

The six-foot, 190-pound safety's tape speaks for him alone, but his 40-time of 4.36 at the NFL combine pushed him further into the spotlight.

"Nobody can match my speed on the field," Butler said. "I run fast and play fast. A lot of people can run a 40 fast but can't play fast. I feel like that's what makes me different."

Even while pursuing a pro career, Butler's main job is being a father, so providing for his family is his number one priority. However, along the journey, he hopes to birth new dreams for his community.

"I'm trying to put my city on the map,” Butler said. “We have a lot of talent in Plaquemine, and it gets overlooked sometimes because we're so small. I'm trying to help kids come out of Plaquemine, help myself, and provide for my family."

