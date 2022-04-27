UL Path to the Draft | Max Mitchell

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana offensive tackle, Max Mitchell, is described as tough and consistent leader through NFL analysts but what you'll see on film are the blocks, quick feet and crisp punches.

The past few months have been about fine-tuning his craft.

"That's something I've done good there. Just things they wanted me to work on was working on my physical attributes, getting stronger and putting on more mass which is all things I I can control", says Mitchell.

The lineman towering at 6'6 and 300 pounds has gained the interest from teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers. Mitchell is expected to go in the 3rd-5th round, but for him he's just thankful to build attention.

"Both of those teams I've visited, I'm on their radar. The Seahawks have shown interest, and the Jets. Some teams have reached out through Zoom calls. I'm to see curious where I end up and it's a new beginning so it's a new shot at what I'm doing."

Mitchell isn't used to the spotlight but the process has forced him to adjust to the bright lights of the NFL.

"I've grown immensely. From being able to convey my thoughts to media and to coaches, it's forced me to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a human, I feel."

Since the Sunbelt Championship game, it's been a nonstop grind for Mitchell but soon the hours will lead to a moment he's been dreaming about his whole life.

"I may get emotional, I don't know. I may be happy, I may have tears of joy. I think it's going to be a crazy event that's just awesome."

